Alabama vs. Ole Miss kickoff time announced for Week 4

Alabama’s Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss will take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium on a fall Tuscaloosa afternoon. Via the team’s official social media channels, the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Alabama’s loss to Texas may have led to a hit in their chances of making the College Football Playoff, but the Tide are still in the race.

With Ole Miss being the first SEC opponent of the season for Alabama, fans should remember that they can still reach the conference championship.

Plenty of time is left in the 2023 season and Nick Saban’s team will give it their all to compete for national title No. 19.

