Alabama vs. Ohio State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Friday
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team have arrived in Destin, Fla. for the Emerald Coast Classic. Up first for the Crimson Tide will be a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night.
Oregon, Santa Clara, Mercer, South Eastern Louisiana, Tennessee State, and Western Michigan are joining Alabama and Ohio State in the Emerald Coast Classic.
Ohio State will certainly be the toughest test yet for Coach Oats and the Tide, who have started off the 2023-24 season hot with a 4-0 record while averaging 101.8 points per game, leading the nation.
Here is everything you need to know to catch the action between the Tide and Buckeyes.
How to watch
Date: Nov. 24, 2023
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Ohio State injury report
G Taison Chatman is questionable (knee)
F Owen Spencer is questionable (undisclosed)
Alabama injury report
Alabama will be at full strength on Friday night against the Buckeyes.
Ohio State player to watch: Roddy Gayle Jr.
Season Stats:
14.8 ppg
6.8 rbg
4.0 apg
Alabama player to watch: Grant Nelson
Season Stats:
13.8 ppg
6.8 rpg
2.5 apg
