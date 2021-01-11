Alabama vs. Ohio State live stream: How to watch national championship game online

Alabama vs. Ohio State live stream: NFL draft prospects for Pats fans to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A new champion will be crowned Monday night when Alabama plays Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Alabama defeated Notre Dame with ease in the first semifinal matchup to earn its fifth national title game appearance in the last six years. The Crimson Tide have won two of the previous five CFP national championship games.

Ohio State is in its first CFP national title matchup since 2014 when it defeated Oregon. The Buckeyes, who defeated Clemson in the semifinal, are 1-2 all-time in bowl/playoff games versus the Crimson Tide and won the most recent matchup in the 2014 CFP semifinal.

You can bet NFL talent evaluators will be watching Monday night's game very closely. There are many players on both rosters who will someday be playing at the pro level.

Alabama, in particular, could have several players selected in the first round of 2021 NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks, Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields, are expected to hear their names called in Round 1.

Here's a list of the top draft prospects for New England Patriots fans to watch in the Alabama-Ohio State matchup, followed by the information you need to watch the game online.

Alabama

QB Mac Jones : Jones likely is more of a long-term draft project than a short-term fix at the position. He had an awesome season for the Crimson Tide with 4,036 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions entering Monday.

WR DeVonta Smith : The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner probably will be off board when New England is on the clock in Round 1.

WR Jaylen Waddle : Waddle missed most of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in October. If healthy, he's an explosive wideout with deep threat ability.

DT Christian Barmore : The Patriots have lost a lot of defensive linemen in recent offseasons, and Barmore is among the top players at the position in the 2021 class. He tallied a career-high seven sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

LB Dylan Moses : The Patriots need depth at linebacker, and Moses would be a tremendous fit in Bill Belichick's defense.

CB Patrick Surtain II: If the Pats trade Stephon Gilmore in the offseason, taking Surtain and pairing him with breakout star J.C. Jackson would strengthen New England's secondary.

Ohio State

QB Justin Fields : Fields has been the No. 2 pick in most mocks this season, but if he starts to fall on draft night, the Patriots should entertain trading up to get him. A strong game versus Alabama could send his draft stock soaring.

WR Chris Olave : The Buckeyes wideout dominated Clemson in the semifinal with six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Expect him to be a mid-to-late first-round selection.

CB Shaun Wade: The Buckeyes develop a lot of quality defensive players, and Wade has star potential as a mid first-round prospect.

Date: Monday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN