Alabama vs. North Carolina: Odds, date, how to watch this Sweet 16 March Madness matchup

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aaron Estrada (55) lays the ball in against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena.

A classic No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchup is on tap for the 2024 Sweet 16, and even better, a blue blood is involved. The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide this Thursday.

Each team had their troubles in the Round of 32. The Tar Heels were down 26-14 midway through the first half against Michigan State, but a 26-3 run across both the first and second half gave North Carolina a lead they'd never surrender again. Tom Izzo is always dangerous in March, but North Carolina proved resilient enough to overcome what was a mostly horrendous first half.

On the other side, Alabama's offense has continued its blistering play through two rounds. Sure, their game against Grand Canyon University was tame compared to the 109-96 shootout against first-round opponent Charleston, but the Crimson Tide came in clutch toward the end of the game, even as they faced a deficit with just six minutes to play. Alabama ended the game against GCU on a 14-3 run to solidify their victory.

Bama and UNC are no strangers to one another on the hardwood. Just last year, these two schools faced off in a regular season game that went to four overtimes. Any sort of contest like that would be enough madness for the rest of the tournament.

Here's how to watch this Sweet 16 matchup between Alabama and UNC.

Men’s March Madness live updates: Duke, Marquette, Purdue head to Sweet 16

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UNC odds, lines:

The Tar Heels are favorites to defeats the Crimson Tide, according to the DraftKings NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday.

Spread: North Carolina (-3.5)

Moneyline: North Carolina (-185); Alabama (+154)

Over/under: 175

How to watch Alabama vs. North Carolina:

When: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: After conclusion of Clemson vs. Arizona which starts at 7:09 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Stream the game: Watch Sweet 16 action with a Fubo subscription

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

March Madness: Everything to know about NCAA Tournament schedule Sunday

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama vs. North Carolina: Odds, date, how to watch March Madness game