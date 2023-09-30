Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to build off last weekend’s strong second-half performance against Ole Miss as they head into their Week 5 matchup with Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday night.
With a win, the Crimson Tide would move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play and despite the early season loss, all their postseason dreams remain intact.
Mississippi State is going in the opposite direction of the Tide. The Bulldogs have lost two straight (both in conference play) and are in desperate need of a win to try and salvage the early part of the season.
Davis Wade Stadium is sure to be ringing with the deafening sound of cowbells on Saturday night and here is how you can catch all of the action between Alabama and Mississippi State.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Sept. 30, 2023
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama at Mississippi State injury report
Alabama:
LB Deontae Lawson OUT Ankle
WR Emmanuel Henderson OUT Hip
Mississippi State:
RB Woody Marks PROB.
DB Ja’Kobi Albert OUT Knee
RB Simeon Price QUES. Leg
Mississippi State players to watch
QB Will Rogers
WR Tulu Griffin
LB Jett Johnson
LB Nate Watson
Alabama players to watch
QB Jalen Milroe
WR Jalen Hale
OLB Dallas Turner
DB Caleb Downs
