Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will look to build off last weekend’s strong second-half performance against Ole Miss as they head into their Week 5 matchup with Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday night.

With a win, the Crimson Tide would move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play and despite the early season loss, all their postseason dreams remain intact.

Mississippi State is going in the opposite direction of the Tide. The Bulldogs have lost two straight (both in conference play) and are in desperate need of a win to try and salvage the early part of the season.

Davis Wade Stadium is sure to be ringing with the deafening sound of cowbells on Saturday night and here is how you can catch all of the action between Alabama and Mississippi State.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Sept. 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama at Mississippi State injury report

Alabama:

LB Deontae Lawson OUT Ankle

WR Emmanuel Henderson OUT Hip

Mississippi State:

RB Woody Marks PROB.

DB Ja’Kobi Albert OUT Knee

RB Simeon Price QUES. Leg

Mississippi State players to watch

QB Will Rogers

WR Tulu Griffin

LB Jett Johnson

LB Nate Watson

Alabama players to watch

QB Jalen Milroe

WR Jalen Hale

OLB Dallas Turner

DB Caleb Downs

