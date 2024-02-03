Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has a chance to tighten its grip on the SEC when they host Chris Jans and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night from inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama currently sits with a 15-6 overall record and an impressive 7-1 record in conference play. The Bulldogs enter the matchup with a 14-7 overall record and a misleading 3-5 record in the SEC.

The Bulldogs have already taken down Tennessee and Auburn this season and are more than capable of upsetting the Tide on Saturday night.

Below, you will find all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Mississippi State including broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

How to watch Saturday's game

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Saturday's Injury Report

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama:

F Nick Pringle is out indefinitely (suspension)

Mississippi State:

G Trey Fort is questionable (thumb)

G Andrew Taylor is out indefinitely (Personal)

F Keshawn Murphy is out indefinitely (Personal)

Alabama's projected lineup

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Mark Sears G Senior 20.1 3.9 4.0 Aaron Estrada G Graduate 12.8 5.0 4.0 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. G Senior 8.2 2.8 1.2 Rylan Griffen G Sophomore 10.7 3.9 1.8 Grant Nelson F Senoir 12.6 5.9 1.9

Mississippi State's projected lineup

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Pos. Class PPG RPG APG Dashawn Davis G Senior 6.8 1.7 3.0 Shakeel Moore G Senior 8.1 2.4 2.0 DJ Jefferies F Senior 6.8 6.1 1.8 Cameron Matthews F Senior 9.6 7.0 2.9 Tolu Smith C Senior 16.2 7.9 1.4

Alabama player to watch: Grant Nelson

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

In the first matchup against Mississippi State Grant Nelson did a great job of playing physical and making things tough on the interior for the Bulldogs. Alabama will need Nelson to once again step up down low as well as continue to knock down open jumpers.

Mississippi State player to watch: Tolu Smith

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tolu Smith is one of the better post players in the SEC and will provide a great challenge for the Alabama paint defenders. Limiting Smith’s touches in the paint is critical for the Tide’s success.

Score prediction

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State is a physical team that likes to win its game by playing good defense and limiting its opponents from scoring in bunches. Alabama will need to come ready to play because the Bulldogs are more than capable of pulling off the upset. However, it seems like Nate Oats has his team focused on the task at hand and I expect the Tide to hold serve at home.

Alabama 88, Mississippi State 74

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire