Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Oct. 22

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday night when they host Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The battle between the two SEC West rivals will be the 107th meeting between the two programs that are separated by just 90 miles.

The Bulldogs will bring their air-raid attack into Tuscaloosa to face an Alabama defense coming off a disappointing effort last weekend, when it surrendered an astounding 52 points.

Can Bryce Young and Will Anderson help lead the Tide back into the win column? Find out tonight when Alabama takes on Mississippi State.

Date: Oct. 22

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Neither team has an alarming number of injuries at this point. Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe continues to be out of the lineup with a neck injury.

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Tyler Harrell

DeMarcco Hellams

Will Anderson

Mississippi State:

Will Rogers

Rara Thomas

Jett Johnson

Emmanuel Forbes

