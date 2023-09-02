Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Alabama plays host to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2023 season has arrived for Nick Saban and the Alabama football and after missing out on the playoffs last season, the Crimson Tide enter the new year with a different edge.

The staff and players in Tuscaloosa have preached all throughout the offseason about the importance of recreating a more physical brand of football and they will have a chance to put those words into action on Saturday night when they welcome in MTSU.

Jalen Milroe will be getting his second career start for the Crimson Tide and will have the opportunity to win the job outright with a strong performance.

The Alabama defense has made a concentrated effort to force more turnovers and I expect a more aggressive approach from new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Alabama has plenty of questions heading into 2023 and they can start to answer some of those on Saturday night against the Blue Raiders.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sept. 2, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

MTSU at Alabama injury report:

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is doubtful for Saturday’s matchup.

Players to watch:

Alabama:

Jalen Milroe, QB

Jam Miller, RB

Amari Niblack, TE

Jaheim Oatis, DL

Trezmen Marshall, LB

Caleb Downs, DB

Middle Tennessee State

Nicholas Vattiato, QB

Frank Peasant, RB

DJ England-Chisolm, WR

Teldrick Ross, DB

Tra Fluellen, DB

