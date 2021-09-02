Alabama vs. Miami: Gameday information, How to Watch, Stream, Listen

Stacey Blackwood
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off its 2021 football season this Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes.

Alabama and Miami will face off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Alabama will be wearing its road whites.

Miami will be wearing its orange tops with white pants.

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. C.T. Saturday, Sept. 4

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Television/Streaming: ABC/ ESPN app (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ Tunein app

