Alabama vs. New Mexico State: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

No. 2 Alabama has three games remaining on its regular-season schedule. Two of which are SEC matchups with Arkansas and in-state rival Auburn.

The last of the non-conference slate will be wrapped up this weekend against the New Mexico State Aggies. And while this matchup doesn’t move the needle, it gives the Tide an opportunity to clean up mistakes and get back on track after last week’s struggle win over LSU.

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 13

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Television: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

