Alabama vs. Mercer: Gameday information, How to Watch, Stream, Listen

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team will make their home debut of the 2021 season this Saturday against the Mercer Bears.

Alabama handled the Miami Hurricanes in week one of the season by a final score of 44 to 13, while the Mercer Bears took care of Point University by a score of 69 to 0.

Bryant-Denny Stadium should reach nearly full capacity for the first time since the 2019 season. If you can’t make the trip to Tuscaloosa, here is everything you need to know, so you don’t miss any of the action!

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. C.T. Saturday, Sept. 11

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Television/Streaming: SEC Network/ ESPN app (Tom Hart, Jordan Rogers, and Cole Cubelic)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ Tunein app

