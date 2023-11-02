What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10

It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
The Tide are getting better each week and they have another chance to prove it Saturday when they face No. 17 Tennessee.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
The Rams might have to turn to Brett Rypien on Sunday.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his attempts.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garrett Wilson.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
The Padres already have $155.6 million committed to next season.
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.