Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sat., Feb. 4

Nate Oats is fresh off a contract extension with the Alabama Crimson Tide and now his hoops squad will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.

Alabama (19-3) is looking to remain unbeaten in SEC play while LSU will look to end its nine-game losing streak.

In the first meeting between the two rivals, the Crimson Tide completely dominated the Tigers inside Coleman Coliseum, defeating LSU by 40 points, 106-66.

With the SEC regular season halfway over, it is important for the Tide to continue to roll out the wins if they want to maintain their lead in the conference and bring home the SEC regular season title for the second time in three seasons.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the action between Alabama and LSU on Saturday.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury report

Alabama: N/A

LSU: N/A

Alabama player to watch: Mark Sears

Mark Sears is averaging just eight points per game over his last three. It is about time for Sears to explode offensively and I expect him to do just that on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

LSU player to watch: KJ Williams

KJ Williams has been LSU’s most consistent player all season and can put up points in a hurry. Containing him will be key for the Tide defensively.

Series history

Alabama owns a commanding 114-75 advantage in the all-time series against LSU and is 6-4 against the Tigers over its last 10 matchups.

Score prediction

Alabama 82, LSU 70

Despite it being a road game for the Tide, I expect Alabama to come out with an edge defensively and take the game over rather early. The Tide roll in Baton Rouge.

