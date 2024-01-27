Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team are coming off an emotionally hard-fought victory over Auburn on Wednesday night and will now have to quickly shift their focus to the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

For Coach Oats and Alabama, it is an opportunity to remain atop the SEC standings and continue its push for yet another SEC regular season title.

On Thursday, Coach Oats previewed the matchup with LSU, what he is hoping to see from his team on Saturday, and what it will take to compete for an SEC championship.

“If we’re going to try to compete for the league championship, you’ve got to win home games,” Oats said. “Our guys can’t be up and down. We can’t play really hard against Auburn because it’s a rivalry game and then not play as hard because we got that win. “We’ve got to fight complacency in that regard because we haven’t proved that we can do it consistently, two halves, over a long stretch, which is what it’s going to take to win the league.”

Below, you will find all the information you need for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and LSU including broadcast guide, injury report, and projected starting lineups.

How to watch Saturday's game

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Jan. 27, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Saturday's Injury Report

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama:

The Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s matchup against LSU injury-free.

LSU:

F Tyrell Ward: Questionable

G Carlos Stewart: Out

F Daimion Collins: Out

Alabama's projected lineup

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Mark Sears Sr. 19.9 3.9 3.8 G Aaron Estrada Gr. 12.6 5.1 3.8 G Rylan Griffen So. 10.6 4.0 0.8 F Jarin Stevenson Fr. 5.4 2.6 0.3 F Grant Nelson Sr. 12.2 6.0 2.0

LSU's projected lineup

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. Name Class PPG RPG APG G Jalen Cook Sr. 15.6 3.7 2.8 G Mike Williams Fr. 7.5 2.2 1.7 G Jordan Wright Gr. 15.9 5.4 2.5 F Will Baker Gr. 11.0 5.2 0.9 F Jalen Reed So. 8.3 4.6 1.2

Alabama player to watch: Rylan Griffen

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The sophomore guard is turning into a legitimate weapon for this Alabama team. In SEC play Griffen has turned up his game scoring in double figures in four out of the six matchups. Defensively, Griffen is the Tide’s best perimeter defender and will likely have his handful with the talented guard play of LSU.

LSU player to watch: Jordan Wright

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Wright does a little bit of everything for the LSU Tigers. Wright is the team’s leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Slowing down Wright will be critical for Alabama on Saturday night.

Score prediction

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is due for a dominant win at home. For some reason the Tide seem to have LSU’s number when playing in Tuscaloosa and coming off a great confidence-building win over Auburn, the time is right for Alabama to start firing on all cylinders.

Alabama 88, LSU 68

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire