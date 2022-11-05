Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 5

Nick Saban and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide look to put their road woes behind them tonight as they face off against Brian Kelly and the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

The Tide’s trip to Baton Rouge will not be easy as it seems like the Tigers are hitting their stride down the stretch.

LSU is led by Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels who has proven to be one of the better signal-callers in the SEC this season.

Alabama is of course led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young who has recently begun to participate fully in practice after suffering a shoulder injury on Oct. 1 at Arkansas.

Alabama will need to play a clean game on the road in order to escape Death Valley with a win.

Here is everything you need to know in order to catch all of the action tonight:

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Nov. 5

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Alabama vs. LSU injury report

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Neither team has many significant injuries to report at this time. Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is expected to miss the remainder of the season for the Crimson Tide.

Players to watch

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Ja’Corey Brooks

Will Anderson

Jordan Battle

LSU:

Jayden Daniels

Brian Thomas Jr.

Micah Baskerville

Harold Perkins Jr.

Offensive keys to the game

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over the LSU Tigers

