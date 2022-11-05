Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 5
Nick Saban and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide look to put their road woes behind them tonight as they face off against Brian Kelly and the No. 10 LSU Tigers.
The Tide’s trip to Baton Rouge will not be easy as it seems like the Tigers are hitting their stride down the stretch.
LSU is led by Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels who has proven to be one of the better signal-callers in the SEC this season.
Alabama is of course led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young who has recently begun to participate fully in practice after suffering a shoulder injury on Oct. 1 at Arkansas.
Alabama will need to play a clean game on the road in order to escape Death Valley with a win.
Here is everything you need to know in order to catch all of the action tonight:
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Nov. 5
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama vs. LSU injury report
AP Photo/Sam Craft
Neither team has many significant injuries to report at this time. Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe is expected to miss the remainder of the season for the Crimson Tide.
Players to watch
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Alabama:
Bryce Young
Ja’Corey Brooks
Will Anderson
Jordan Battle
LSU:
Jayden Daniels
Brian Thomas Jr.
Micah Baskerville
Harold Perkins Jr.
Offensive keys to the game
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Alabama’s offensive keys to victory over the LSU Tigers
Alabama-LSU related content
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Areas of concern ahead of Alabama’s Week 10 matchup against LSU
Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. LSU
5 impact LSU players Alabama fans must know ahead of primetime matchup
Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews Alabama-LSU in Week 10
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.