Alabama vs LSU: Predictions and analysis

The Alabama men’s basketball team is coming off of its biggest win of the season against in-state rival, Auburn. The Crimson Tide will be forced to quickly attempt to repeat their success on Saturday night with a good LSU squad coming to town.

LSU comes in with an 11-8 overall record and a 3-3 record in conference play. The Tigers are led by veteran guards Jalen Cook and Jordan Wright. The two combine to average 31.5 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the floor.

In order for Alabama to have success, they will have to neutralize the Tigers backcourt production.

Alabama will also need to continue to get valuable minutes from players like Rylan Griffen, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., and Grant Nelson. Those three have been difference makers down the stretch.

With LSU coming off of a gut-wrenching loss on the road against Georgia, it seems like the odds are stacked against them. The Crimson Tide have won five out of the last six games. Nate Oats’ squad will continue its recent wave of success on Saturday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

LSU will put up a valiant effort early on, but Alabama will prevail in the second half. My prediction is that Alabama wins by a final score of 84-62.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire