Alabama vs LSU Prediction Game Preview
Alabama vs LSU game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Tennessee vs Georgia game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Josh Heupel previews the Tennessee-Georgia football game.
On Wednesday, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, out of Austin, Texas, withdrew his verbal commitment to Michigan State football.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss this weekend’s top 10 matchup between No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU, and debate if Brian Kelly’s first matchup against Nick Saban while at LSU will be a victory or a loss.
LSU's Brian Kelly kicked off the SEC's weekly Wednesday teleconference. Here's what he had to say before facing Alabama.
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney says first playoff rankings mean very little at this point
Everything that Alabama football coach Nick Saban said on Wednesday of LSU game week.
For the third time this season, Alabama will face its third SEC quarterback who is proficient as a runner and passer.
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top six schools for class of 2024 four-star safety recruit Jaylen Heyward.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Auburn’s decision to fire head coach Bryan Harsin, and debate possible candidates for the open head coaching spot.
Here's how LSU matches up with the Crimson Tide, per the advanced metrics.
Here's what Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said when asked about the Auburn opening on Tuesday.
Auburn vs Mississippi State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
A look at Tennessee's leading receivers for the 2022 season ahead of Week 10.
Which current Power Five opening is best suited for Bryan Harsin?