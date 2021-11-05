Alabama vs. LSU: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

Alabama and LSU has been one of the most anticipated matchups for the last decade. This season’s contest doesn’t carry the same weight as most years because of the impending dismissal of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Nevertheless, the Alabama faithful still remembers what happened in the post-game after LSU defeated the Crimson Tide the last time they entered Bryant-Denny Stadium. I don’t think the Tide players have forgotten either.

This should be fun!

Here is how you can watch:

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 16

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Television: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

