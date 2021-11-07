Alabama vs. LSU: 5 takeaways from the Tide’s ugly win over LSU

A win is a win. But not all wins are created equal. Alabama’s 20-14 win over LSU on Saturday night was one of the most painful wins to watch in recent memory.

Each week we take a look at five things we learned from that particular week’s contest. This week’s list is bound to create some controversy.

Let’s get started!

Pete Golding is the better of the two coordinators in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama football-Pete Golding-De'Rickey Wright

Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Fans have been clamoring for Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to be relieved of duty for a couple of seasons now. Sure, the defense hasn’t lived up to the Alabama standard, but it is far from being the biggest problem in Tuscaloosa this season.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien can’t seem to get out of his own way. His playcalling is very predictable and lacks imagination. Those two issues alone create massive problems for an offense.

Scoring just 20 points against an injury-riddled LSU defense is completely unacceptable. Plain and simple.

If we are being honest, Bryce Young covers up a lot of deficiencies that the Tide offense has.

The offensive line looks lost.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I understand that the injury to Darrian Dalcourt early on against LSU probably had a lot to do with the first-half performance of the Tide offensive line. But the struggles continued into the second half.

For reasons that I can’t explain, the guys up-front just seem lost. It is one thing to get beat by a superior player, but that is not what the issue is for Alabama. The offensive line simply doesn’t understand their assignments.

Week after week and play after play, free rushers are allowed into the backfield. If Alabama has dreams of contending for a championship, this issue has to be resolved.

The TE's have fallen off the face of the earth.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Story continues

After the first few weeks of the season it looked like Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu would become the best TE combination in the country. Since then the two have become non-existent in the Alabama offense.

Against LSU, Latu was targeted a total of three times, hauling in one reception for fifteen yards. Billingsley did not receive a single target in the contest.

Now, I can also understand that Billingsley and Latu have both struggled with drops, but so has John Metchie and Jameson Williams. That doesn’t mean you completely abandon those guys.

Dallas Turner is turning the corner.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Turner came to Tuscaloosa as one of the most talented prospects in the class of 2021. The freshman EDGE defender has been a solid contributor with the injuries to Chris Allen and Drew Sanders. Last night against LSU, Turner’s potential was on full display.

Turner racked up five total tackles and two sacks against the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night. Turner’s ability to rush the passer could prove to be a critical piece of the Tide defense down the stretch.

Will Anderson Jr. is the most dominant player in college football.

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

After Alabama defeated Tennessee a couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that Anderson should be considered for the Heisman Trophy. I know that a defensive player will never win the award, but that doesn’t make the statement any less true.

Anderson isn’t just an elite pass rusher, he is an elite defender against the run as well.

Will Anderson Jr. is in my mind, the most dominant player in college football. Good luck changing my mind.

