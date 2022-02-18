Alabama vs Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Alabama vs Kentucky prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19
Alabama vs Kentucky How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 19
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Alabama (17-9), Kentucky (21-5)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Alabama vs Kentucky Game Preview
Why Alabama Will Win
Alabama knows how to have fun.
The threes weren’t falling in the first meeting – a 66-55 Kentucky win – but the Tide were still able to put up a bit of a fit despite hitting just 3-of-30 from three.
That’s not normal. Bama will keep chucking from three, it’ll get up and down the floor, and it’ll get to the free throw line over and over again. Kentucky can and will run, but it’s not going to keep up if this gets into a free throw shooting contest.
That first game was the only time all year Alabama scored fewer than 65 points. That’s not going to happen again, but …
Why Kentucky Will Win
Kentucky doesn’t foul.
It did in the first meeting and Alabama got to the line 24 times, but in general there isn’t too much of a problem.
Kentucky also knows how to guard the heck out of the three.
It’s got the best three point defense in the SEC thanks to its ability to attack all while relying on the parts inside to do their job. It takes something special for a team to hit 40% from three on the Wildcats, and even when that happens they’re 5-1.
– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
15-0. That’s what Kentucky is at home, and it’s about to keep it all going by doing a great job defensively and a better job on the boards – but barely.
Alabama doesn’t really do that whole defense thing, but the team knows how to hit the boards hard and create a whole slew of second-chance points. It outrebounded Kentucky in the first game and still lost.
Alabama vs Kentucky Prediction, Lines
Kentucky 81, Alabama 73
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 4
5: Larry David crypto ad
1: Olympic Closing Ceremonies