Alabama vs Kentucky prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 19

Alabama vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (17-9), Kentucky (21-5)

Alabama vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama knows how to have fun.

The threes weren’t falling in the first meeting – a 66-55 Kentucky win – but the Tide were still able to put up a bit of a fit despite hitting just 3-of-30 from three.

That’s not normal. Bama will keep chucking from three, it’ll get up and down the floor, and it’ll get to the free throw line over and over again. Kentucky can and will run, but it’s not going to keep up if this gets into a free throw shooting contest.

That first game was the only time all year Alabama scored fewer than 65 points. That’s not going to happen again, but …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky doesn’t foul.

It did in the first meeting and Alabama got to the line 24 times, but in general there isn’t too much of a problem.

Kentucky also knows how to guard the heck out of the three.

It’s got the best three point defense in the SEC thanks to its ability to attack all while relying on the parts inside to do their job. It takes something special for a team to hit 40% from three on the Wildcats, and even when that happens they’re 5-1.

What’s Going To Happen

15-0. That’s what Kentucky is at home, and it’s about to keep it all going by doing a great job defensively and a better job on the boards – but barely.

Alabama doesn’t really do that whole defense thing, but the team knows how to hit the boards hard and create a whole slew of second-chance points. It outrebounded Kentucky in the first game and still lost.

Alabama vs Kentucky Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 81, Alabama 73

