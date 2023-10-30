Alabama vs. Kentucky kick off time, channel revealed

After Alabama football takes on LSU at home, the team will hit the road to face Kentucky in Lexington. The Nov. 11 matchup is slated to begin at noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Wildcats had a very strong start to the season but had a perfect run ended at the hands of Georgia and the devastating loss derailed the team and any hope of a meaningful postseason game.

The Crimson Tide are still in the thick of the College Football Playoff race but must run the table in the regular season to have a shot at being considered for the playoffs. Every game for Alabama since losing at home to Texas in Week 2 has been a playoff game. Kentucky will do everything it can to knock off the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season begins to wind down.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire