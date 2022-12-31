Alabama vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Allstate Sugar Bowl, Saturday, December 31

Alabama vs Kansas State Allstate Sugar Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Alabama vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 31

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Alabama (10-2), Kansas State (10-3)

Alabama vs Kansas State Allstate Sugar Bowl 5 Things To Know

Allstate Sugar Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– By any normal standards it’s been a wonderful football season for Alabama. It blew out its arch rival Auburn, won ten games, made it to the Sugar Bowl, and came up with a thrilling win over Texas on the road. The two losses were this close to going the other way – losing on walk-offs at Tennessee and LSU – and …

It was a total disaster. Starting with losing the College Football Playoff National Championship to Georgia, 2022 has been a rough year for the Tide – at least by its own unreasonable-yet-attainable standards. But it just came up with a massive recruiting class, there’s a ton of big-time talent coming back, and now there’s a shot at closing out the calendar year with something big.

The stars are here – the NFL guys are supposed to play in this. Bama isn’t 100% operational – a slew of parts are in the transfer portal – but the starting 22 will be fine. The same goes for …

– Kansas State gets almost everyone of note back. The Big 12 champion won ten games, held on to take down TCU in the conference title game, beat its rival Kansas, and now it gets a shot to do something massive with a Sugar Bowl win over Bama.

It’s a rock-solid team that doesn’t beat itself, plays a hard-nosed brand of defense – the D was the best in the Big 12 – and owns the turnover battle. It’s hardly going to freak out just because it’s playing Alabama.

– This is the third bowl appearance for the Wildcats under head coach Chris Klieman. Last year’s team walked over a depleted LSU in a sad Texas Bowl, and the 2019 version couldn’t get past Navy in the Liberty. However, the program has won three of its last four bowls.

– How’s this for a bowl run for Alabama? Since closing out the 1975 season with a Sugar Bowl win over Penn State, it’s 34-14 with the last three losses coming in the College Football Playoff National Championship. How do you know your program is doing well? This is Alabama’s 15th bowl/national championship game in nine years of the CFP era.

– Can we get a good Sugar Bowl? The Ohio State College Football Playoff win over Alabama in 2014 was exciting, and the Texas win over Georgia at the end of the 2018 season was interesting – even though the Bulldogs didn’t seem to wake up until it was too late.

Eight of the last ten, though, have been decided by double-digits, including last year’s depressing- it took on a different tone after QB Matt Corral was injured – Baylor 21-7 win over Ole Miss.

Why Alabama Will Win The Allstate Sugar Bowl

Alabama has its guys.

If everything goes according to plan, QB Bryce Young and Edge rusher Will Anderson will be out there. Most of the main skill parts will be there, the defense has a little something to prove, and the team – sort of like the 35-16 win over Michigan in the 2020 Citrus – should show up and flex a little muscle.

It starts by holding up on the defensive front.

Kansas State can throw just fine with Will Howard at quarterback, but it really gets rolling when it controls games with the rushing attack, going 7-0 when coming up with 199 yards or more.

The Tide might have their problems defensively, but only five teams were able to get past 80 yards on the ground. With the time off to rest up and prepare, this group will be swarming all over Deuce Vaughn and …

Why Kansas State Will Win The Allstate Sugar Bowl

Kansas State doesn’t get enough appreciation for its offensive balance.

The defense is strong, the offense can keep things moving, and it’s Kansas State, the special teams are solid. Most impressively, 2,737 yards passing, 2,725 yards rushing, and Bama has to prepare for all of it.

This isn’t exactly a vintage Crimson Tide defense.

It’s very, very good – and elite by most normal standards – but Auburn was able to run way too easily on it, Hendon Hooker almost won the Heisman as he carried Tennessee to a win, and LSU averaged over five yards per carry in its victory. The offense should be able to mix it up, the offensive line will hold its own, and the time of possession will matter.

On the other side, Alabama might have Bryce Young, and the offense is deadly no matter what, but it doesn’t have the high-end wide receivers to make the K-State secondary sweat.

Basically, Kansas State has to be Kansas State. It has to win the turnover battle, penalties won’t be a problem, and it should be its normal frustrating self with the defense holding up just fine on third downs.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Alabama vs Kansas State Allstate Sugar Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Alabama won’t roll with ease, but it’ll get up fast and stay in gear the whole way.

Kansas State will come up with its share of good, long scoring drives to keep this interesting throughout, and there will be moments when it looks like the momentum is about to change, and then Bryce Young will make his pitch for being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

There will also be moments when social media wonders aloud if the College Football Playoff might be better with a Nick Saban-coached team in it.

Alabama vs Kansas State Allstate Sugar Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Alabama 34, Kansas State 20

Line: Alabama -7, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Allstate Sugar Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

Allstate Sugar Bowl History

Jan. 1, 2022 Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Jan. 1, 2021 Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

Jan. 1, 2020 Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Jan. 1, 2019 Texas 28, Georgia 21

Jan. 1, 2018 Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Jan. 2, 2017 Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19

Jan. 1, 2016 Mississippi 48 Oklahoma State 20

Jan. 1, 2015 Ohio State 42 Alabama 35

Jan. 2, 2014 Oklahoma 45 Alabama 31

Jan. 2, 2013 Louisville 33 Florida 23

Jan. 4, 2012 Michigan 23 Virginia Tech 20 (OT)

Jan. 4, 2011 Ohio State 31 Arkansas 26

Jan. 1, 2010 Florida 51 Cincinnati 24

Jan. 1, 2009 Utah 31 Alabama 17

Jan. 1, 2008 Georgia 41 Hawaii 10

Jan. 3, 2007 LSU 41 Notre Dame 14

Jan. 2, 2006 West Virginia 38 Georgia 35

Jan. 3, 2005 Auburn 16 Virginia Tech 13

Jan. 4, 2004 LSU 21 Oklahoma 14

Jan. 1, 2003 Georgia 26 Florida State 13

Jan. 1, 2002 LSU 47 Illinois 34

Jan. 2, 2001 Miami 37 Florida 20

Jan. 4, 2000 Florida State 46 Virginia Tech 29

Jan. 1, 1999 Ohio State 24 Texas A&M 14

Jan. 1, 1998 Florida State 31 Ohio State 14

Jan. 2, 1997 Florida 52 Florida State 20

Dec. 31, 1995 Virginia Tech 28 Texas 10

Jan. 2, 1995 Florida State 23 Florida 17

Jan. 1, 1994 Florida 41 West Virginia 7

Jan. 1, 1993 Alabama 34 Miami 13

Jan. 1, 1992 Notre Dame 39 Florida 28

Jan. 1, 1991 Tennessee 23 Virginia 22

Jan. 1, 1990 Miami 33 Alabama 25

Jan. 2, 1989 Florida State 13 Auburn 7

Jan. 1, 1988 Auburn 16 Syracuse 16

Jan. 1, 1987 Nebraska 30 LSU 15

Jan. 1, 1986 Tennessee 35 Miami 7

Jan. 1, 1985 Nebraska 28 LSU 10

Jan. 2, 1984 Auburn 9 Michigan 7

Jan. 1, 1983 Penn State 27 Georgia 23

Jan. 1, 1982 Pittsburgh 24 Georgia 20

Jan. 1, 1981 Georgia 17 Notre Dame 10

Jan. 1, 1980 Alabama 24 Arkansas 9

Jan. 1, 1979 Alabama 14 Penn State 7

Jan. 2, 1978 Alabama 35 Ohio State 6

Jan. 1, 1977 Pittsburgh 27 Georgia 3

Dec. 31, 1975 Alabama 13 Penn State 6

Dec. 31, 1974 Nebraska 13 Florida 10

Dec. 31, 1973 Notre Dame 24 Alabama 23

Dec. 31, 1972 Oklahoma 14 Penn State 0

Jan. 1, 1972 Oklahoma 40 Auburn 22

Jan. 1, 1971 Tennessee 34 Air Force 13

Jan. 1, 1970 Mississippi 27 Arkansas 22

Jan. 1, 1969 Arkansas 16 Georgia 2

Jan. 1, 1968 LSU 20 Wyoming 13

Jan. 2, 1967 Alabama 34 Nebraska 7

Jan. 1, 1966 Missouri 20 Florida 18

Jan. 1, 1965 LSU 13 Syracuse 10

Jan. 1, 1964 Alabama 12 Mississippi 7

Jan. 1, 1963 Mississippi 17 Arkansas 3

Jan. 1, 1962 Alabama 10 Arkansas 3

Jan. 2, 1961 Mississippi 14 Rice 6

Jan. 1, 1960 Mississippi 21 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1959 LSU 7 Clemson 0

Jan. 1, 1958 Mississippi 39 Texas 7

Jan. 1, 1957 Baylor 13 Tennessee 7

Jan. 2, 1956 Georgia Tech 7 Pittsburgh 0

Jan. 1, 1955 Navy 21 Mississippi 0

Jan. 1, 1954 Georgia Tech 42 West Virginia 19

Jan. 1, 1953 Georgia Tech 24 Mississippi 7

Jan. 2, 1952 Maryland 28 Tennessee 13

Jan. 1, 1951 Kentucky 13 Oklahoma 7

Jan. 2, 1950 Oklahoma 35 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1949 Oklahoma 14 North Carolina 6

Jan. 1, 1948 Texas 27 Alabama 7

Jan. 1, 1947 Georgia 20 North Carolina 10

Jan. 1, 1946 Oklahoma State 33 St. Mary’s 13

Jan. 1, 1945 Duke 29 Alabama 26

Jan. 1, 1944 Georgia Tech 20 Tulsa 18

Jan. 1, 1943 Tennessee 14 Tulsa 7

Jan. 1, 1942 Fordham 2 Missouri 0

Jan. 1, 1941 Boston College 19 Tennessee 13

Jan. 1, 1940 Texas A&M 14 Tulane 13

Jan. 2, 1939 TCU 15 Carnegie Tech 7

Jan. 1, 1938 Santa Clara 6 LSU 0

Jan. 1, 1937 Santa Clara 21 LSU 14

Jan. 1, 1936 TCU 3 LSU 2

Jan. 1, 1935 Tulane 20 Temple 14

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

