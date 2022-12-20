Alabama vs. Jackson State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team are coming off a tough neutral site loss to Gonzaga this past Saturday and will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they host Jackson State for the final non-conference matchup before SEC play begins next week.

If Alabama can win on Tuesday night, they will improve to 10-2 on the season and have one of the most impressive non-conference resumes in the country.

Jackson State has struggled this season with just a 1-10 start. The Tigers are coached by former Crimson Tide star point guard, Mo Williams.

Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Jackson State.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SECN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

Nimari Burnett: out

Dominick Welch: expected to make season debut

Players to watch

Alabama:

Brandon Miller

Mark Sears

Noah Clowney

Jackson State:

Ken Evans

Romelle Mansel

Series History

Alabama leads the all-time series with Jackson State 3-0. The two programs have not met since 2009.

Score Prediction

Alabama 101, Jackson State 59

