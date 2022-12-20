Alabama vs. Jackson State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team are coming off a tough neutral site loss to Gonzaga this past Saturday and will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they host Jackson State for the final non-conference matchup before SEC play begins next week.
If Alabama can win on Tuesday night, they will improve to 10-2 on the season and have one of the most impressive non-conference resumes in the country.
Jackson State has struggled this season with just a 1-10 start. The Tigers are coached by former Crimson Tide star point guard, Mo Williams.
Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Jackson State.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SECN
Injury Report
Nimari Burnett: out
Dominick Welch: expected to make season debut
Players to watch
Alabama:
Brandon Miller
Mark Sears
Noah Clowney
Jackson State:
Ken Evans
Romelle Mansel
Series History
Alabama leads the all-time series with Jackson State 3-0. The two programs have not met since 2009.
Score Prediction
Alabama 101, Jackson State 59
