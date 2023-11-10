Alabama vs. Indiana State: Predictions and analysis

The Alabama men’s basketball team is coming off of its first win of the season. In Game 1, the Crimson Tide defeated Morehead State by a final score of 103-73.

Game 2 might be a more difficult matchup for Nate Oats’ squad. Indiana State was the 2022-2023 MVC regular season champions. The Sycamores return three of their top five scorers from a season ago.

Sycamores head coach Josh Schertz joined the program in 2021. Last season, he led Indiana State to a 23-13 record. The Sycamores also set a program record for most three-pointers in a season (340) and led the MVC in points per game and field goal percentage.

Alabama struggled defensively to slow down Morehead State in Game 1. Indiana State shoots more efficiently and should be a more competitive opponent for the Crimson Tide.

My final score prediction for tonight’s game is Alabama 82, Indiana State 68.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire