Alabama vs. Grand Canyon: Predictions, picks and odds for Sunday's March Madness game

The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament closed with one last upset coming from the West region as the No. 12 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes knocked off No. 5 Saint Mary's. That upset set up a game against No. 4 Alabama today.

Grand Canyon faced one of the tougher defenses in the country in the first round but managed a 75-66 win for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory. The Antelopes had 36 free throw attempts to Saint Mary's 12 in the first round - the second-most the Gaels gave up all season.

Alabama is the top scoring offense in the country but its defense was the difference in building a 17-point halftime lead in the first round against Charleston. The Crimson Tide cruised in the second half to a 109-96 victory, its 10th 100-point game of the season.

This is the first time these two programs will meet on the basketball court with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Alabama vs. Grand Canyon predictions

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 92, Grand Canyon 85

Nick Kelly writes, "The Lopes are going to give the Crimson Tide plenty to handle, but Alabama's defense will step up and get enough stops in the end, so long as the Crimson Tide plays defense like it did in the first half vs. Charleston. Meanwhile, Alabama will hit Grand Canyon with offensive firepower at a level the Lopes haven't seen this season."

VSiN: Alabama 87, Grand Canyon 80

Zachary Cohen writes, "GCU doesn’t have a dominant big man, which is one place teams have an edge against Alabama. With that in mind, backing the Lopes in this game would mean rooting for something of an outlier offensive performance — either in the form of a bad offensive game from Alabama, or a great offensive game from GCU. But it’s not like the Lopes never have big games offensively. They scored at least 80 points on 12 different occasions this year. That said, crazier things have happened. And this GCU team isn’t your normal mid-major. The Lopes have high-major talent."

Covers: Grand Canyon +6.5

Jason Logan writes, "The versatility of GCU will keep this one close. Grand Canyon’s offense, which sits 68th in possession time, can exploit a soft Tide defense in transition or isolate Grant-Foster in the halfcourt. On defense, where the Antelopes make their opponents work for looks and change interior shot, Grand Canyon has to get its heels above the 3-point arc and protect against the Tide’s triples."

Alabama vs. Grand Canyon: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Crimson Tide are favorites to defeat the Antelopes in Sunday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: Alabama (-5.5)

Moneylines: Alabama (-250); Grand Canyon (+200)

Over/under: 168.5

How to watch Alabama vs. Grand Canyon: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

