Alabama vs. Georgia live updates: Predictions, picks and how to watch SEC title game

It’s conference championship week in college football, and two SEC powerhouses will meet in the conference title game with No. 1 Georgia battling No. 8 Alabama in a big-time showdown in Atlanta.

The defending back-to-back national champion Bulldogs remain perfect heading into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and are one win from their second straight SEC title and locking up the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs remain one of the best teams on both sides of the ball, entering Saturday averaging 39.6 points per game (eighth in FBS) while only giving up 15.8 points per game (sixth in FBS).

Alabama is back in the SEC championship game after missing out last season. Not only do the Crimson Tide enter Saturday undefeated in conference play, but they are coming off a thrilling last-minute victory against rival Auburn to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now, a win against Georgia could mean a chance at the national championship.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the SEC championship game in 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pat McAfee trolls Georgia fans on ‘College GameDay’

What a twist it was ahead of the SEC championship game.

“College GameDay” was in Atlanta for Georgia vs. Alabama, and when it came time to make picks for conference championship Saturday, Pat McAfee had the best lead-up to his selection.

The ESPN analyst began his pick by starting “Who’s That Comin’ Down The Track?”, a popular chant among Georgia fans. It felt like every Georgia fan in attendance took part in the chant with McAfee, all the way down to the Bulldog bark.

Then came the stunner.

“Give me Alabama to break all their hearts!” McAfee said.

The "GameDay" crew and crowd were shocked, and McAfee then did the “Roll Tide” chant in one of the best moments from Saturday’s show. — Jordan Mendoza

WHAT’S THAT COMING DAHN THE TRACK..



🗣️🗣️GIVE ME ALABAMA



🗣️🗣️ROLL TIDE ROLL #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/wRS13yQVQW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2023

Georgia vs. Alabama bold predictions

It will be a meeting of familiar foes in the SEC championship game with No. 1 Georgia facing No. 8 Alabama in a game that has major College Football Playoff implications.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have met four times in Atlanta during the past seven seasons. Three matchups decided the SEC title. A fourth in the 2017 season decided a national title. The two national powers also met in Tuscaloosa in 2020 and the 2021 playoff championship game in Indianapolis. Alabama won the first five of the six meetings, but Georgia did win the last one that was the first of its consecutive national titles.

The Bulldogs will assuredly be back in the playoff with a victory this season and be two wins from a historic third championship in row. The Crimson Tide will be looking upend their neighbors to the east and also earn their own semifinal berth if things break right on the final weekend.

The stage is set for a dramatic finish to the SEC's last season before expansion brings in Oklahoma and Texas. Here are our picks for the game.

