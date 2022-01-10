Alabama vs. Georgia: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch national championship game

The college football season wraps up Monday night as Alabama squares off with Georgia for the national championship.

This all-SEC showdown guarantees the conference will claim the title for the fifth time in the eight years of the College Football Playoff era.

The Crimson Tide are already responsible for three of those crowns including last year, while the Bulldogs are trying to get over the hump for their first championship under the current format and first No. 1 finish of any kind since 1980.

Georgia, however, enters the game as a slight favorite despite suffering its only loss of the season to the Crimson Tide last month in the SEC finale.

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) pressures Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s all you need to know to catch the rematch.

What time does Alabama-Georgia start?

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What TV channel is Alabama-Georgia on?

The conventional telecast will be shown on ESPN, with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and sideline reporters Holly Rowe (Alabama) and Molly McGrath (Georgia) on the call.

Other options will be offered across the ESPN channel lineup, including the popular coaches Film Room on ESPN2, Command Center with multiple angles on ESPNU, and the home-town radio calls on SEC Network.

How can I watch Alabama-Georgia online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on ESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

What are the odds for Alabama-Georgia?

Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under at 51.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

