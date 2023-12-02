Alabama vs. Georgia live score, updates, highlights from SEC championship game

Alabama football is no stranger to facing off against Georgia in the SEC championship game: the 2023 edition marks the fourth time the two programs have faced off for the conference title since 2012.

The Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs in each of the 2012, 2018, and 2021 meetings — but this Georgia team is riding exceedingly elevated momentum, going undefeated on the season and boasting an SEC-record 29-game win streak heading into the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But Alabama has played spoiler to Georgia's championship hopes before. Indeed, the Bulldogs' last loss came against Alabama in 2021, when the Crimson Tide took a 41-24 victory in the SEC championship game on its way to a berth in the CFP (though the Bulldogs ultimately exacted revenge).

Alabama has gotten the better of Georgia on a majority of the occasions the two college football heavyweights have faced off, as the Crimson Tide hold a 42-26-4 all-time record in the series. A win against a Georgia team that has not faltered all season (or all of last season) would not only be one of Alabama's most impressive victories over the Bulldogs, but also could keep it in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot.

Check out all the live updates, scores and highlights from Alabama's SEC championship game against Georgia:

Alabama vs. Georgia score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Alabama — — — — — Georgia — — — — —

Alabama vs. Georgia live updates, highlights

What channel is Alabama vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama-Georgia will air live on CBS. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama vs. Georgia betting odds

BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1

Spread: Georgia (-5.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Georgia -225 | Alabama +180

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

* SEC Game** SEC Championship

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)**

* SEC Game** SEC Championship

