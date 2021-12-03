Alabama vs. Georgia: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

The matchup is set and the anticipation continues to grow as we near the kickoff of the 2021 SEC Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

This matchup is setting up to be one of the greatest in SEC history. Georgia has been the most dominating team all season long. Alabama has been great in moments and sub-par in others.

It’s a rare occasion for Nick Saban and the Tide to be an underdog and I expect Alabama to feed off that in this contest.

Here is everything you need to know so you don’t miss any of the action between the Tide and Bulldogs.

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Television: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jamie Erdahl)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

