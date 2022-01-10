Alabama vs. Georgia: Final thoughts before kickoff of CFP championship game

We are closing in on the kickoff of the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Both teams have had magical seasons and hope to finish the season on a high note, hoisting the national championship trophy.

Alabama took care of the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship back in December, 41-24. Georgia hopes to get the best of the Tide this time around while also winning its first national championship since 1980.

Nick Saban and the Tide are seeking to become the first team to repeat as champions in the playoff era. A win would give Saban seven championships while in Tuscaloosa, and it would be his eighth overall as a college head coach.

Here are some final thoughts before kickoff.

Bryce Young's not-so-secret weapon

It’s no secret that Bryce Young is an incredible athlete. His ability to move around both in and out of the pocket creates nightmares for opposing defenses.

In the SEC Championship, Young, by using his legs, created and extended plays for the Alabama offense.

Young will need to be willing to scramble again tonight to make plays against the Georgia defense.

Stuffing the run

Slowing down Georgia’s run game will be pivotal for the Tide tonight. The Bulldogs are at their best when they can control the line of scrimmage and establish a solid running game.

Tonight’s game is a lot about putting the game in Stetson Bennett’s hands.

The resurrection of the Alabama TE's

After the first few weeks of the season it looked like Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu would become the best TE combination in the country. Since then the two have become non-existent in the Alabama offense.

With the focus of the Bulldog secondary being on Jameson Williams, tonight could be the night that the tight end position is brought back to life.

A new household name

Brian Branch might be playing as well as anyone on the Alabama defense not named Will Anderson.

If Branch can duplicate his Cotton Bowl performance, he could be the next Tide defender to become a household name.

Behind the times

It’s been said and proven for several seasons now. The Georgia offense just hasn’t caught up with the times.

When their backs are against the wall, the Stetson Bennett-led offense simply hasn’t performed well enough to win a championship.

This isn’t 2010 anymore, defense no longer wins championships. Elite quarterbacks and explosive offenses do. Georiga just isn’t elite in those areas. Not yet anyway.

