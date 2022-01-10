Alabama vs Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship Live Game Updates, Thoughts, Reactions

Alabama vs Georgia: Thoughts, live updates, reactions during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama vs Georgia: College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama vs Georgia live updates, thoughts, reactions: Pregame

Welcome back to the – ugh – 23rd year(?!) of my rolling pretentious game commentary for the national championship. I actually used to do this for every bowl game. I was young. I needed the work.

For anyone new to the bit, I’ve done this ten feet away from Deshaun Watson almost killing me. I’ve done this in the back of the end zone for Georgia vs. Alabama. From a hospital room, a Potbelly’s, and for the epic Vince Young Rose Bowl against USC, sick as a dog on a couch, I’ve kept this all going.

I’m in the stadium for it this year – I think. I kept walking through various skyways and tunnels from the hotel to here, and all of a sudden I was on the field.

Yes, I’m posting my own tweet.

This is a very, very different feel from the 2018 version between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. That was all about the elite of the Southern elite coming to the game. It was like royalty, there was an off-the-charts energy level, and it was all made that much crazier with a two-hour wait in the rain to get in thanks to Trump’s appearance at the thing.

This time around? Fans are here, but it’s just too cold.

It’s not Indianapolis’s fault, and it’s possible to not be outside at any time if you’re a part of the media, but it’s tough to have fun outdoor events when the temperature outside isn’t fun.

After going to the Orange Bowl last week, anyone who says they’d rather be too cold than too hot is lying. Humidity rules.

Story continues

Oh, by the way, you’ll be glad to know that COVID is over in Indianapolis. There was one mask among the thousands of fans jammed inside the fan fun center of stuff. It wasn’t actually on the young woman’s face or anything, but she was technically wearing it.

I am beyond sick of hearing that America is bored of this matchup. Really? Cincinnati captured your imagination that much? You would’ve rather seen something other than the two best and most talented teams in college football go at it? Yeah, I get it.

The Alabama fatigue is real, and that’s just the Alabama people here. The energy is almost all on the Georgia side – to a point. Alabama media people are exhausted. Georgia media types are more spry because their base is jacked for the opportunity.

I ran into three different Alabama media friends when I first got here. All three whispered that they think Georgia will win, and one thinks it’s going to be a blowout. I have yet to talk to one Georgia fan who can bring himself/herself to dare dream that anyone but Bama will roll.

After two weeks of saying Georgia is going to win the national championship, I supposed I have to stick with it. The defense really is that good, Alabama really might be as inconsistent as it was throughout the regular season, and I’m picking a low-scoring slugfest with the Dawg D taking its game up another level.

But I want a 49-46 shootout, and don’t care who wins. I’d actually take a repeat of the Raiders-Chargers game. In fact, if this starts to stink, I might switch over and start commenting on a replay of that.

The First Quarter coming up next.