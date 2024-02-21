Alabama vs. Florida: Predictions and analysis

Two of the hottest teams in the SEC will face off inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Florida Gators.

Florida comes into the game having won six of their last eight games. The Gators have knocked off two top-25 opponents in Kentucky and Auburn in recent weeks.

Needless to say, Todd Golden’s squad is playing its best ball of the season. The Gators have four double-digit scorers and have continued to improve game by game.

Florida is led offensively by transfer guards Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr. The two combine to average 31.9 points per game shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Interestingly enough, Florida has two forwards — Micah Handlogten and Tyrese Samuel combined to average 15.2 rebounds per game. That is one area that Florida will challenge Alabama in — the rebounding department.

Alabama seems to be hitting its stride at the right point of the season. With the game being played at home, I will give Alabama the advantage. It will be closed until the end. I like Alabama 85, Florida 78.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire