Alabama vs. Creighton: Predictions and analysis

The Alabama men’s basketball program will be looking to bounce back from a close loss a week ago to No. 4 Purdue. The Crimson Tide have had a week to prepare for a road contest against No. 8 Creighton.

The Bluejays come into the game with an 8-2 record. Their lone losses of the season came against UNLV and Colorado State. Greg McDermott’s squad loss to the Rebels earlier in the week, so it will be interesting to see how they respond against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has had its share of ups and downs this season as well. Nate Oats’ squad sits at 6-3 with losses coming against Ohio State, Clemson, and Purdue. Alabama is desperate for a win at this point in the season. That will not come easy, however.

Creighton ranks No. 1 in the nation with 12.6 three-pointers made per game. The Bluejays rank No. 28 on offense and No. 50 on defense in college basketball this season. The offensive production has been there. The inconsistency on the defensive end has been a lingering problem.

Considering that Alabama just scored 91 points against a very good Purdue team, it should be even easier to put points on the board against Creighton. Thus far, Alabama has been led by senior guard Mark Sears. He has been the catalyst on the offensive end for the Crimson Tide.

On Saturday, I expect other players like Nick Pringle, Aaron Estrada, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. to step up and make some shots. It will likely be an offensive battle in Omaha on Saturday night. With that said, I am going to take Alabama 90, Creighton 85.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire