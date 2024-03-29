Alabama vs Clemson officially set. Here's time, date for March Madness Elite Eight game

Alabama basketball and Clemson will play in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament as part of March Madness. The time and date have been set for the matchup.

The Crimson Tide will face the No. 6 seed Tigers at approximately 7:49 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on either TBS or truTV.

The game marks the first Elite Eight appearance for coach Nate Oats at Alabama. He has reached the Sweet 16 three times with the Crimson Tide, but Oats never made it past that round in previous seasons. Then No. 4 seed Alabama upset No. 1 seed UNC on Thursday.

Clemson is fresh off its own upset, having beat No. 2 seed Arizona on Thursday as well.

Now, Alabama and Clemson will play with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

What time does Alabama basketball play Clemson in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Alabama will play Clemson at approximately 7:49 p.m. CT on Saturday in Los Angeles.

ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Why Latrell Wrightsell is most important Alabama basketball player not named Mark Sears

HISTORIC OFFENSE: How Alabama basketball built its best offense ever — and what it must do for March run

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What time is Alabama vs Clemson? Everything you need to know