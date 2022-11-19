Alabama vs. Austin Peay: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 19
Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to finish the non-conference slate on a high note as they take on the Austin Peay Governors inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama obviously outmatches the Governors who have an impressive 7-3 record entering the contest.
Bryce Young and the Alabama offense should be able to move the ball at will while Will Anderson and the Crimson Tide defense should have no problem suffocating the Austin Peay offense.
Tide fans should be able to catch a glimpse of the future of the Alabama football program if the Tide can take care of business early on in Tuscaloosa.
Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Austin Peay.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Nov. 19
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN+ / SECN+
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Alabama vs. Austin Peay injury report
Starting running back [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] and starting corner [autotag]Eli Ricks[/autotag] remain day-to-day and their status against Austin Peay is not known at this time.
Players to watch
Alabama:
Ja’Corey Brooks
Kendrick Law
Deontae Lawson
Dallas Turner
Austin Peay:
Mike DiLiello
Drae McCray
Antoine Williams
Ethan Casselberry
Offensive keys to the game
