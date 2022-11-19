Alabama vs Austin Peay prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Alabama vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Austin Peay How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network

Record: Alabama (8-2), Austin Peay (7-3)

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors are fun.

Of course they’re not going to beat Alabama, but they might be more than just an easy scrimmage with a defense that’s among the best in the FCS – allowing fewer than 300 yards per game – led by a fantastic secondary that’s great at coming up with third down stops.

Young head coach Scotty Walden is a rising star, former Middle Tennessee QB Mike DiLello has been strong throwing 23 touchdown passes, and the ground game should be able to come up with a few decent runs.

They were good in the 38-27 loss at WKU to start the season, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama is going to try to get this over fast to rest up for the Auburn game, but that’s not really how Nick Saban rolls.

It’s been a tough fight all year with battles in game after game, and now it’s time to have a little fun.

Yeah, Austin Peay has a nice defense, and yeah, the offense is just good enough to generate a few points. However, the Bama pass rush should take over right away – the Governor line has been way too leaky lately – and the running game should be able to bash away.

What’s Going To Happen

Bryce Young isn’t going to take any chances. He can hit the short plays and rely on the offensive line and this should be a breeze.

Austin Peay really is a good FCS team that should come up with a few good drives – and a few early stops – but Alabama will enjoy the moment. The fan base that might be down without a run for the national title, but it’ll get to enjoy the show.

Alabama vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, Austin Peay 6

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Alabama vs Austin Peay Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

