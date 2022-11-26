Alabama vs. Auburn: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 26

The 2022 regular season will conclude today for Nick Saban and the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide as they take on their arch-rival in the Cadillac Williams-led Auburn Tigers.

Alabama is looking for its 10th win of the season while the Tigers are hoping to become bowl eligible with an upset win over the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young is likely playing his last game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and Tide fans are hoping for a resounding win over Auburn in his final game at home.

It’s always fun when these two in-state programs get together for the Iron Bowl and I am sure the 87th edition will bring just as much drama and suspense as years past.

Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Auburn.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Nov. 26

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

Like most teams at this point in the season, injuries have started to pile up. Auburn has lost two quarterbacks for the season while Alabama has lost starting defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.

The good news for the Tide is that starters Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks, Cameron Latu, and Tyler Steen are all expected to be back in the lineup this week.

Players to watch

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Jase McClellan

Jermaine Burton

Byron Young

Henry To’oTo’o

Eli Ricks

Auburn:

Robby Ashford

Tank Bigsby

Jarquez Hunter

Owen Pappoe

Derick Hall

Colby Wooden

Offensive keys to the game

Alabama vs. Auburn related content

