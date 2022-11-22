Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction, point spread, odds best bet

The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 26, and if you’re looking to do some betting research, you’re in luck. Below is the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under line, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM Sportsbook.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CST and can be watched on CBS.

While there is still a small chance that the Crimson Tide can sneak into the playoffs, it is very unlikely. If the Tide doesn’t make the playoffs, this could very well be the last time we see Bryce Young in Crimson.

With a win this weekend, Young would become the second quarterback under Nick Saban to finish his Alabama career undefeated against the Tigers.

Alabama enters the game as quite a large favorite, but we all know everything goes out the window in a rivalry game, let alone the Iron Bowl. The Tide have fared well against the Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium winning the last five match-ups at home by a combined score of 228-90. 2021 was an instant classic, but Tide fans certainly hope for a less stressful outcome this go around.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Alabama (-21.5)

Money line: -2000

Over-under: 49

Updated Injury Report

Alabama vs. Ole Miss injury report:

Alabama will have multiple players either out or limited due to injury. The full injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup details who is injured with what and what their expected limitation might be.

Betting Picks and Prediction

With a College Football Playoff appearance likely out of the cards for the Crimson Tide, it very well could be the last time we see a number of players dress for Alabama such as Bryce Young and Will Anderson. Alabama has looked shaky plenty of times this season, however, with an Iron Bowl on the line and the end of some great collegiate careers I expect the Tide to play their most complete game of the year. Auburn has struggled mightily this season, firing their head coach, Bryan Harsin, mid-way through the season and Nick Saban will not miss the opportunity to capitalize on that. My best play of the week would be over 49 points for the game. This number has hit in three of the previous four match-ups, the one that didn’t hit was last year and the total was 46.

Prediction: Alabama 42, Auburn 21

