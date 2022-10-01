Alabama vs. Arkansas: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Alabama is beginning one of the most challenging stretches of the season for any college football team today. Nick Saban and the No. 2 Crimson Tide will be in Fayetteville to take on the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alabama’s road challenges of late have been well documented and coach Saban has addressed the issue multiple times over the last couple of weeks. Saban hopes his team shows up with the right mindset to avoid the past costly mistakes that have plagued the Tide on the road.

It’s Bryce Young vs. KJ Jefferson. It’s Will Anderson vs. Drew Sanders. Who will win the battle of SEC West rivals? Find out by tuning in a little later this afternoon.

Here is all the gameday information you need to watch the Crimson Tide in Week 4.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs. Arkansas injury report

Alabama has had a few injured players that have yet to play in any games such as JoJo Earle, Aaron Anderson, and Tyler Harrell. But the most impactful injuries at the moment are to Jordan Battle and Byron Young. Both have practiced this week and coach Saban has listed both as day-to-day. Their availability will be one of the biggest storylines of the contest.

Players to watch

Alabama:

Jase McClellan, RB

Jaheim Oatis, DL

Arkansas:

Raheim Sanders, RB

Drew Sanders, LB

Offensive and Defensive keys to the game

Offensive Keys to the Game

Defensive Keys to the Game

