Alabama vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Alabama vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (4-0), Arkansas (3-1)

Alabama vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Did Alabama fix the glitch?

The lack of a sure-thing star at wide receiver stood out in the close call against Texas a few weeks ago, but Ja’Corey Brooks stepped up against Vanderbilt, Traeshon Holden has been okay, and Jermaine Burton is overdue to bust out.

Texas A&M couldn’t do much to get the passing game going against Arkansas – the world was all happy that Max Johnson wasn’t totally awful – but everyone else has been able to throw without a problem.

Missouri State’s Jason Shelley – a former Utah Ute – went off. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler cranked it up, and Cincinnati’s Ben Bryant had a big day.

Arkansas won all three games, but Alabama should be able to do more on the ground to go along with Bryce Young being Bryce Young.

The Bama wide receivers don’t have to be amazing, but they should be good enough.

Why Arkansas Will Win

No, really, did Alabama fix the glitch?

No, not the wide receiver one – but that matters, too. Can the defensive backs handle a downfield passing game?

Bama wasn’t tested by ULM, Vanderbilt, or Utah State, but Texas was terrific with Quinn Ewers bombing away, WR Xavier Worthy went off – at least he did before Ewers got hurt – and now it’s up to KJ Jefferson to go big right away.

The Hogs made things interesting in last year’s 42-35 loss, with Jefferson going crazy on the Bama secondary in the comeback attempt.

He has enough weapons to work with to stretch the field, the SEC’s second-best ground attack will power away, and on the other side, the nation’s best pass rush should bother Young.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, did Alabama fix all the glitches?

Beating up on ULM and Vanderbilt might have made everyone feel okay after the Texas game, but now the team gets tested for real.

Is the offensive front really fixed after all of the issues last year? Probably not 100%.

Can the team really handle life on the road after the first time around didn’t go so well? Sure, it’s Alabama.

Arkansas will play well enough to make this interesting. The defensive front really will get to Young, Jefferson really will hit a few big shots, and …

Bama will come through, the offensive line will pound away with the ground game when it has to, and the team will get out with a very tough, very good win.

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Alabama 34, Arkansas 20

Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Alabama vs Arkansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

