Alabama uses scoop and score to break away from Tennessee

Tennessee had Alabama’s number in the first half on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Vols must have become overconfident because Alabama scored 27 points after the break and led 34-20 in the fourth quarter.

The game-breaker came when Chris Braswell sacked and separated Joe Milton from the football.

Jihaad Campbell scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

Tennessee fans went to the surrender cobra.

That away fan feeling pic.twitter.com/wvUUcAgkFe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2023

