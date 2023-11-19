Alabama unable to move in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 12

Alabama football looks to find a way into the College Football Playoff, but there might have to be some upsets in the next few weeks if the Tide wants to move up in the rankings.

There were a couple of close calls that turned into blowouts. However, some interesting notes could impact the rankings in future weeks.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome injury that is likely going to have him off the field for a considerable amount of time. While he begins his road to recovery, how do the Seminoles adjust on the field?

Washington took down Oregon State, but it was a close game. The Huskies still look far from invincible. The Beavers, however, will get a chance at redemption next week when they host Oregon.

Here’s how all of this, and more, impacted the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The Bulldogs handled Tennessee with ease in Knoxville, proving why they deserve to hold onto the No. 1 spot.

Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

It took the Buckeyes a little bit to get scoring, but they got the win over Minnesota and now will look ahead to next week. It was enough, however, to jump Michigan.

Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite it being relatively close all game long, the Wolverines pulled away from the Terps as the game came to a close. It will come down to The Game next week.

Florida State

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seminoles had a nightmare start to the Week 12 game against North Alabama. Florida State was down 13-0 and saw quarterback Jordan Travis suffer one of the scariest injuries we’ve seen all season long. It’s about how they adjust moving forward.

Washington

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State came storming back, but the Huskies held on to earn the win, even if it was just by two points. Keep an eye on the Huskies moving forward.

Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

When Bo Nix and the Ducks offense is on, it’s ON. Oregon seeks revenge against Washington for loss they suffered to the Huskies earlier this season. these two are neck and neck in the playoff race with Washington just a step ahead.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The win over Alabama from Week 2 has kept the Longhorns riding high, staying above the Crimson Tide in the rankings every week since then, despite many believe Alabama is the stronger team as of today.

Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama has steadily been improving since the loss to Texas. Their playoff hopes come down to the SEC Championship where the Tide will face a likely undefeated, top-ranked Georgia squad.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

It was probably closer than many expected, but the Cardinals got the win over Miami on the road. This team has caught many by surprise, pleasantly might I add, and looks to finish out the season with a bang.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri finds its way back into the top 10 after an epic comeback win against Florida. A magical season that the Tigers look to end with a New Year’s Bowl game.

The full poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Ohio State 11-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Michigan 11-0 1,458 (1) -1 4 Florida State 11-0 1,375 – 5 Washington 11-0 1,367 – 6 Oregon 10-1 1,234 – 7 Texas 10-1 1,193 – 8 Alabama 10-1 1,174 – 9 Louisville 10-1 1,035 – 10 Missouri 9-2 981 +1 11 Penn State 9-2 908 +1 12 Ole Miss 9-2 863 +2 13 Oklahoma 9-2 840 – 14 LSU 8-3 726 +1 15 Oregon State 8-3 684 -5 16 Arizona 8-3 568 +6 17 Notre Dame 8-3 536 +1 18 Tulane 10-1 493 -1 19 Iowa 9-2 447 +4 20 Kansas State 8-3 424 +4 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 299 +4 22 Liberty 11-0 158 +5 23 Tennessee 7-4 109 -4 24 North Carolina State 8-3 97 +6 25 SMU 9-2 84 +3

Teams falling out

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison;

Teams receiving votes

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1;

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire