Alabama’s Tyler Steen beginning to gain traction as a potential first rounder in 2023 NFL draft

January has nearly ended and the 2023 NFL draft will be here before we know it.

As has been the case for the last 15 years, there will be plenty of former members of the Crimson Tide selected come April.

One player who is beginning to gain traction as we head toward this year’s draft is offensive tackle, Tyler Steen.

Steen played just one season in Tuscaloosa but helped anchor the left side of the line as the team’s starter at left tackle for all 13 games.

The preliminary mock drafts mostly had Steen as a mid-round selection, but as of late, Steen has been seen in some first-round projections.

Here are some potential landing spots for Steen in the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 13 | New York Jets

The New York Jets are looking to continue to build an offense for the future and you can’t have a good offense without a solid offensive line.

No. 15 | Green Bay Packers

While Aaron Rodgers may be moving on from Green Bay after the 2022 season, the Packers could still use some help along the offensive line.

No. 27 | Cincinnati Bengals

This would certainly be a logical place for Steen to fall. The Cincinnati Bengals have everything they need to win a Super Bowl, but the offensive line could use some shoring up.

Average mock draft projection: 3rd round

Tyler Steen’s average mock draft projections are in the third round, but with a solid combine and pro-day performances, Steen could move up the draft boards.

Consensus big board ranking: 93rd overall

According to NFL draft database, Steen is No. 93 overall on the 2023 consensus big board.

