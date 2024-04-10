Alabama’s Tyler Booker speaks to relationship with Washington transfer Parker Brailsford

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team completed their 13th spring practice on Tuesday afternoon from Tuscaloosa leading up to the annual A-Day Game which will take place this Saturday, April 13 from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following Tuesday’s events, Crimson Tide players were made available to the media, including veteran offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

Booker was asked about Washington transfer center, Parker Brailsford who followed Coach DeBoer from Seattle to Tuscaloosa. Despite just arriving in January, Brailsford has spent a large portion of the spring away from the team for what can be described as personal reasons.

When asked about his relationship with Brailsford, Booker responded like a true leader.

“I love that guy,” Booker said. “That’s my brother. Just being able to be there for him in a time like this is very crucial. I told him whatever he needs, I’m there for him. He’s a brother now. He’s part of this Alabama brotherhood. I’ll treat him as such.”

The exact reason for Brailsford’s absence has not been released to the public but Coach DeBoer did speak on the young man following this past weekend’s scrimmage.

“Parker’s just going through some non-football related things,” DeBoer said. “He’s gonna be with us. He’s working out with our strength staff and done a great job there. He’s never done anything wrong. It’s nothing like that. He’s working hard. He’s gonna be ready to go here sooner than later. Just taking it day by day.”

While a timetable has not been set for Brailsford to make his return, it appears he will have to battle James Brockermeyer as the anchor of the Alabama offensive line.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the progress of the Crimson Tide as spring football continues.

