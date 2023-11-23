Alabama has the two highest-graded CBs in college football at the Power Five level

Alabama has had an interesting season in 2023. Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, the Tide fell all the way down to No. 13. As the final game of the 2023 regular season arrives, the team is in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. The defense is a big reason why.

In his first season back with the program, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has put together a quality defense that has exceeded expectations.

Though the Crimson Tide offense took some time to get going, the defense has consistently played at an elite level with the secondary being the star of the show.

According to Pro Football Focus, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are the two highest-graded cornerbacks among all Power Five cornerbacks.

McKinstry has a grade of 86.3 and Arnold has a current grade of 84.8.

Alabama’s playoff push will rely heavily on the defense, especially McKinstry and Arnold as two leaders of the team.

The final game of the regular season will be against Auburn on the Plains and then the Tide will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship. After that, Alabama’s postseason fate will rest in the hands of the College Football Playoff Committee.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the regular season comes to a close.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire