Alabama is trending toward landing this four-star 2024 EDGE prospect

When Alabama hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban’s successor, one of the biggest concerns of Crimson Tide fans was about his ability to recruit. Well, those worries may be put to rest soon, as he’s been putting in some serious work on the recruiting trail.

DeBoer, a native of South Dakota, has spent time in Big Ten country, California and the Pacific Northwest as a coach. The lack of experience in the Southeast led many to believe that he may have a hard time recruiting those in the area, and difficulty conniving prospects from other parts of the country to move down and play for Alabama.

Yesterday, DeBoer landed a commitment from 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who is an in-state recruit. This was important because not only is Williams from Alabama and a stellar player, but he de-committed from the Tide after Saban retired and tested the waters. DeBoer and his coaching staff managed to reel him back in over the likes of Auburn, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M.

Now, it looks like the program is trending toward landing another big-time 2024 recruit in four-star EDGE from Arizona, Noah Carter.

Carter was originally a Washington signee when DeBoer was the Huskies’ head coach, but he was released from his National Letter of Intent after the coaching change was made in Seattle.

Andrew Bone, a recruiting expert from On3, recently put in a projection for Alabama to land Carter.

Overall, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) has the Crimson Tide with a 78.8% chance to land Carter, Washington with a 19.6% chance and Louisville with a 1.0% chance.

