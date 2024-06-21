Alabama trending for 2025 five-star offensive tackle

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football coaching staff have been putting on a clinic in June for recruiting. So far Alabama has landed seven commitments for the class of 2025 this month, and it doesn’t appear Coach DeBoer and company will be slowing down any time soon.

On Friday afternoon, one of the Crimson Tide’s most coveted targets, five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood was given a prediction by Josh McCuistion of On3 to commit to Alabama.

Haywood is considered the No. 2 overall offensive tackle and No. 9 overall player according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

The Texas native has long been considered an Oklahoma Sooners lean but a recent visit to Tuscaloosa appears to have turned the tide.

