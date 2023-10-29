How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups
Over the years, Alabama has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Some have gone to new schools and succeeded, while others have struggled to find their footing elsewhere. Nonetheless, it has been interesting to see where the players transfer and how they pan out over time.
In the past, several players have transferred and seen success. Several of the more notable transfers are Alvin Kamara, Drew Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. All of them have gone on to have careers in the NFL.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how the Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups.
Christian Leary - Georgia Tech
Leary’s Stats versus North Carolina:
2 receptions
21 yards
Keilan Robinson - Texas
Robinson’s Stats versus BYU:
1 carry
23 RuYds
1 reception
7 RecYds
Traeshon Holden - Oregon
Holden’s Stats versus Utah:
1 carry
5 RuYds
1 RuTD
2 receptions
11 RecYds
Khyree Jackson - Oregon
Jackson’s Stats versus Utah:
5 tackles
2 TFLs
1 sack
Stephon Wynn Jr. - Ole Miss
Wynn Jr.’s Stats versus Vanderbilt:
2 tackles
0.5 TFL
0.5 sack
Shane Lee - USC
Lee’s Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:
1 tackle
Tre'Quon Fegans - USC
Fegans’ Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:
1 tackle
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Northwestern:
30 CMP / 47 ATT
274 PaYds
3 PaTDs
1 INT
12 carries
1 RuYd
Javon Baker - UCF
Baker’s Stats versus West Virginia:
3 receptions
34 yards
1 TD
Camar Wheaton - SMU
Wheaton’s Stats versus Tulsa:
9 carries
80 RuYds
2 RuTDs
1 reception
25 RecYds
Marcus Banks - Mississippi State
Banks’ Stats versus Auburn:
6 tackles
Tyler Harrell - Miami (FL)
Harrell’s Stats versus Virginia:
1 kick return
6 yards
1 fumble
Eddie Smith - Arkansas State
Smith’s Stats versus UL Monroe:
1 tackle
Eyabi Okie-Anoma - Charlotte
Okie-Anoma’s Stats versus FAU:
8 tackles
2 TFLs