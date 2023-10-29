How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups

Over the years, Alabama has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Some have gone to new schools and succeeded, while others have struggled to find their footing elsewhere. Nonetheless, it has been interesting to see where the players transfer and how they pan out over time.

In the past, several players have transferred and seen success. Several of the more notable transfers are Alvin Kamara, Drew Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. All of them have gone on to have careers in the NFL.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how the Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Leary’s Stats versus North Carolina:

2 receptions

21 yards

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Jay Janner/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson’s Stats versus BYU:

1 carry

23 RuYds

1 reception

7 RecYds

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Holden’s Stats versus Utah:

1 carry

5 RuYds

1 RuTD

2 receptions

11 RecYds

Khyree Jackson - Oregon

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Utah:

5 tackles

2 TFLs

1 sack

Stephon Wynn Jr. - Ole Miss

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Wynn Jr.’s Stats versus Vanderbilt:

2 tackles

0.5 TFL

0.5 sack

Shane Lee - USC

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lee’s Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:

1 tackle

Tre'Quon Fegans - USC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fegans’ Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:

1 tackle

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Northwestern:

30 CMP / 47 ATT

274 PaYds

3 PaTDs

1 INT

12 carries

1 RuYd

Javon Baker - UCF

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Baker’s Stats versus West Virginia:

3 receptions

34 yards

1 TD

Camar Wheaton - SMU

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Wheaton’s Stats versus Tulsa:

9 carries

80 RuYds

2 RuTDs

1 reception

25 RecYds

Marcus Banks - Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Banks’ Stats versus Auburn:

6 tackles

Tyler Harrell - Miami (FL)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell’s Stats versus Virginia:

1 kick return

6 yards

1 fumble

Eddie Smith - Arkansas State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus UL Monroe:

1 tackle

Eyabi Okie-Anoma - Charlotte

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Okie-Anoma’s Stats versus FAU:

8 tackles

2 TFLs

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire