Advertisement

How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Over the years, Alabama has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Some have gone to new schools and succeeded, while others have struggled to find their footing elsewhere. Nonetheless, it has been interesting to see where the players transfer and how they pan out over time.

In the past, several players have transferred and seen success. Several of the more notable transfers are Alvin Kamara, Drew Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. All of them have gone on to have careers in the NFL.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how the Alabama transfers performed in their Week 9 matchups.

Christian Leary - Georgia Tech

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Leary’s Stats versus North Carolina:

  • 2 receptions

  • 21 yards

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Jay Janner/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
Jay Janner/American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson’s Stats versus BYU:

  • 1 carry

  • 23 RuYds

  • 1 reception

  • 7 RecYds

Traeshon Holden - Oregon

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Holden’s Stats versus Utah:

  • 1 carry

  • 5 RuYds

  • 1 RuTD

  • 2 receptions

  • 11 RecYds

Khyree Jackson - Oregon

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Utah:

  • 5 tackles

  • 2 TFLs

  • 1 sack

Stephon Wynn Jr. - Ole Miss

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Wynn Jr.’s Stats versus Vanderbilt:

  • 2 tackles

  • 0.5 TFL

  • 0.5 sack

Shane Lee - USC

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lee’s Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:

  • 1 tackle

Tre'Quon Fegans - USC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fegans’ Stats versus Cal-Berkeley:

  • 1 tackle

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Northwestern:

  • 30 CMP / 47 ATT

  • 274 PaYds

  • 3 PaTDs

  • 1 INT

  • 12 carries

  • 1 RuYd

Javon Baker - UCF

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Baker’s Stats versus West Virginia:

  • 3 receptions

  • 34 yards

  • 1 TD

Camar Wheaton - SMU

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Wheaton’s Stats versus Tulsa:

  • 9 carries

  • 80 RuYds

  • 2 RuTDs

  • 1 reception

  • 25 RecYds

Marcus Banks - Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Banks’ Stats versus Auburn:

  • 6 tackles

Tyler Harrell - Miami (FL)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell’s Stats versus Virginia:

  • 1 kick return

  • 6 yards

  • 1 fumble

Eddie Smith - Arkansas State

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus UL Monroe:

  • 1 tackle

Eyabi Okie-Anoma - Charlotte

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Okie-Anoma’s Stats versus FAU:

  • 8 tackles

  • 2 TFLs

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire