How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups
Over the years, Alabama has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Some have gone to new schools and succeeded, while others have struggled to find their footing elsewhere. Nonetheless, it has been interesting to see where the players transfer and how they pan out over time.
In the past, several players have transferred and seen success. Several of the more notable transfers are Alvin Kamara, Drew Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. All of them have gone on to have careers in the NFL.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how the Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups.
Marcus Banks - Mississippi State
Banks’ Stats versus Ole Miss:
5 tackles
Traeshon Holden - Oregon
Holden’s Stats versus Oregon State:
2 receptions
27 yards
Khyree Jackson - Oregon
Jackson’s Stats versus Oregon State:
3 tackles
1 TFL
Keilan Robinson - Texas
Robinson’s Stats versus Texas Tech:
1 carry
10 RuYds
1 RuTD
2 kick returns
110 return yards
1 RetTD
JoJo Earle - TCU
Earle’s Stats versus Oklahoma:
4 receptions
94 yards
1 TD
Brandon Bishop - Liberty
Bishop’s Stats versus UTEP:
1 tackle
Javon Baker - UCF
Baker’s Stats versus Houston:
2 receptions
59 yards
Camar Wheaton - SMU
Wheaton’s Stats versus Navy:
11 carries
46 RuYds
1 reception
6 RecYds
Jackson Bratton - UAB
Bratton’s Stats versus North Texas:
6 tackles
0.5 TFL
Demouy Kennedy - Colorado
Kennedy’s Stats versus Utah:
8 tackles
1 TFL
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Rutgers:
24 CMP / 31 ATT
361 PaYds
3 PaTDs
1 INT
2 carries
-3 RuYds
1 RuTD
Eddie Smith - Arkansas State
Smith’s Stats versus Marshall:
7 tackles