How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups

Over the years, Alabama has seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Some have gone to new schools and succeeded, while others have struggled to find their footing elsewhere. Nonetheless, it has been interesting to see where the players transfer and how they pan out over time.

In the past, several players have transferred and seen success. Several of the more notable transfers are Alvin Kamara, Drew Sanders, and Jalen Hurts. All of them have gone on to have careers in the NFL.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how the Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups.

Marcus Banks - Mississippi State

Banks’ Stats versus Ole Miss:

5 tackles

Holden’s Stats versus Oregon State:

2 receptions

27 yards

Khyree Jackson - Oregon

Jackson’s Stats versus Oregon State:

3 tackles

1 TFL

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Robinson’s Stats versus Texas Tech:

1 carry

10 RuYds

1 RuTD

2 kick returns

110 return yards

1 RetTD

JoJo Earle - TCU

Earle’s Stats versus Oklahoma:

4 receptions

94 yards

1 TD

Brandon Bishop - Liberty

Bishop’s Stats versus UTEP:

1 tackle

Javon Baker - UCF

Baker’s Stats versus Houston:

2 receptions

59 yards

Camar Wheaton - SMU

Wheaton’s Stats versus Navy:

11 carries

46 RuYds

1 reception

6 RecYds

Jackson Bratton - UAB

Bratton’s Stats versus North Texas:

6 tackles

0.5 TFL

Demouy Kennedy - Colorado

Kennedy’s Stats versus Utah:

8 tackles

1 TFL

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Rutgers:

24 CMP / 31 ATT

361 PaYds

3 PaTDs

1 INT

2 carries

-3 RuYds

1 RuTD

Eddie Smith - Arkansas State

Smith’s Stats versus Marshall:

7 tackles

