How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups

Alabama has seen several of its players over the years enter the NCAA transfer portal. With fewer restrictions for players to be immediately eligible and name, image, likeness playing a role the number will likely increase over the years.

That is just the way that the landscape of college football has shifted ever since this system was brought into the picture. Nonetheless, the Tide’s coaching staff has just had to regroup and recruit some of the nation’s best talent.

There were numerous former Crimson Tide players that were able to make positive contributions to their current teams in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how some of the Alabama transfers performed.

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Rutgers:

25 CMP / 37 ATT

342 PaYds

1 PaTD

Eddie Smith - Arkansas State

Smith’s Stats versus Troy:

4 tackles

Layne Hatcher - Texas State

Hatcher’s Stats versus Lousiana:

13 CMP / 27 ATT

133 PaYds

1 INT

Javon Baker - UCF

Baker’s Stats versus USF:

3 receptions

51 receiving yards

Shane Lee - USC

Lee’s Stats versus Notre Dame:

4 tackles

Tyrell Shavers - San Diego State

Shavers’ Stats versus Air Force:

3 receptions

41 receiving yards

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Robinson’s Stats versus Baylor:

1 reception

19 receiving yards

Drew Sanders - Arkansas

Sanders’ Stats versus Missouri:

7 tackles

1 sack

