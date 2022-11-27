How Alabama transfers performed in their Week 13 matchups
Alabama has seen several of its players over the years enter the NCAA transfer portal. With fewer restrictions for players to be immediately eligible and name, image, likeness playing a role the number will likely increase over the years.
That is just the way that the landscape of college football has shifted ever since this system was brought into the picture. Nonetheless, the Tide’s coaching staff has just had to regroup and recruit some of the nation’s best talent.
There were numerous former Crimson Tide players that were able to make positive contributions to their current teams in Week 13 of the 2022 season.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how some of the Alabama transfers performed.
Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland
Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Rutgers:
25 CMP / 37 ATT
342 PaYds
1 PaTD
Eddie Smith - Arkansas State
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Smith’s Stats versus Troy:
4 tackles
Layne Hatcher - Texas State
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Hatcher’s Stats versus Lousiana:
13 CMP / 27 ATT
133 PaYds
1 INT
Javon Baker - UCF
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Baker’s Stats versus USF:
3 receptions
51 receiving yards
Shane Lee - USC
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Lee’s Stats versus Notre Dame:
4 tackles
Tyrell Shavers - San Diego State
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
Shavers’ Stats versus Air Force:
3 receptions
41 receiving yards
Keilan Robinson - Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson’s Stats versus Baylor:
1 reception
19 receiving yards
Drew Sanders - Arkansas
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Sanders’ Stats versus Missouri:
7 tackles
1 sack